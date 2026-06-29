Baqaei: Western Countries' Technical, Political Support Enabled Saddam's Chemical Bombing

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has marked the 39th anniversary of the chemical bombing of Sardasht by reiterating Iran’s commitment to pursuing justice for the victims and holding accountable the perpetrators and their foreign backers.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Baqaei described the June 28, 1987 attack as “one of the most horrific crimes of the century,” noting that the civilian population of the northwestern Iranian city was targeted with chemical weapons provided by Western countries.

“Sardasht, representing all Iranians and free people, continues to demand truth and justice regarding the perpetrators and supporters of one of the most appalling crimes of the century,” he wrote.

The spokesperson emphasized that the attack “could never have been committed on such a scale by Saddam’s regime without the technical, technological, and most importantly political support of some Western countries, particularly Germany, the United States, Britain, and France.”

Baghaei noted that the same justifications used to mask Western complicity in 1987, described as “technical and logistical support,” are today being used “as a cover to justify cooperation” in the US-Israeli aggression against the Iranian nation.

On June 28, 1987, Iraqi warplanes under former dictator Saddam Hussein dropped mustard gas bombs on four densely populated districts of Sardasht, making it the first city in the world to be targeted with chemical weapons against a civilian population after World War II.

The attack killed at least 130 civilians and exposed approximately 8,000 others to toxic gases, many of whom continue to suffer from chronic respiratory illnesses, vision impairment, and other long-term health complications.

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