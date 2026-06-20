Iran Condemns Zionist Settlers' Attack on Ramallah Mosques

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned the criminal actions of the Zionist settlers, supported by the regime's occupying army, in attacking two mosques in Ramallah in the West Bank, as well as attacking homes, beating Palestinians, and destroying their property and farms.

Baqaei considered the persistence of these crimes to be a continuation of the Zionist regime's colonial genocidal policy in occupied Palestine.

He expressed deep regret over the continued silence of international and human rights organizations, and stated that the continued inaction of the United Nations and its Security Council towards the crimes of the racist Zionist regime has led to the regime's continued lawlessness and the commission of the most serious international crimes against the Palestinians and other countries in the region.

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