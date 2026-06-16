Israeli Settlers Launch Coordinated Attacks Across West Bank, Torch Vehicles and Assault Residents

ABNA24 - Israeli settlers carried out a series of attacks across the West Bank on Monday, torching vehicles, attacking homes and farmers, and establishing a new settlement outpost amid a continuing escalation in settler violence.

In Deir Debwan, east of Ramallah, settlers set fire to several vehicles, assaulted residents and attacked Palestinian homes.

Settlers also staged a provocative march along Amman Street in Nablus, chanting slogans claiming the city as their own.

In the northern Jordan Valley, settlers established a new outpost in the Safah Tayasir area, east of Tubas, and began grazing livestock on Palestinian-owned land.

Israeli bulldozing operations also continued in the Sarra plain, west of Nablus.

Settlers attacked several areas in al-Khalil, including Safa, north of Beit Ummar, and Rabud, south of the city. They also targeted a home in the Wadi Seif area of Beit Fajjar.

Elsewhere, settlers entered land threatened with confiscation in the Hamsa area, west of Dura, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

In the Ramallah governorate, settlers blocked a road in the Shaab Farah area of Atara village, preventing Palestinians from traveling through the area.

They also smashed a vehicle in Ein Yabrud and attempted to rob a home during an incursion into the town.

In Sinjil, settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers as they harvested wheat.

Meanwhile, settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, continuing repeated violations against the Islamic holy site.

The attacks come amid growing organized settler violence, settlement expansion and attempts to impose new conditions across Palestinian villages, towns and agricultural land in the West Bank.



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