7,244 extremist settlers, 2,690 tourists desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards during May

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of extremist Zionist settlers stormed the courtyards of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Quds (Jerusalem) this Sunday morning.

Entering through the Mughrabi Gate under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation police and its special forces, approximately 180 settlers conducted provocative tours amid intensified security measures.

This comes as a continuation of a dangerous Israeli escalation during the past month of May, which recorded the incursion of 7,244 settlers and 2,690 tourists.

This surge coincides with the expansion of public Jewish rituals and intensified calls by extremist “Temple” groups to impose new realities and alter the historic and legal status quo of the mosque.

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