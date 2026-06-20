European Union rejects Zionist plans in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): European Union leaders issued a firm statement on Friday regarding the war in the Gaza Strip and the situation in the West Bank, calling on the Israeli government to allow full humanitarian access, halt settlement expansion, and respect international law, while also calling for the disarmament of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas within the framework of a broader post-war arrangement.

The European Council described the "deterioration of the situation" in Gaza as a "devastating humanitarian crisis" and declared that it is "gravely" concerned about the situation in Gaza, calling for the immediate and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid "on a large scale" throughout the area.

The European body called for the reopening of crossings, including the establishment of a medical corridor between Gaza and the West Bank, and stressed that international media must be allowed access to these areas.

The statement also emphasized that the protection of civilians "must be guaranteed under all circumstances," calling on Israel to allow UN-affiliated bodies and humanitarian organizations to operate independently and to adhere to international humanitarian law.

EU leaders supported the use of alternative supply routes, including the Cyprus maritime corridor, to complement overland access

EU leaders rejected information suggesting that Israel intends to gain control of approximately 70 percent of Gaza's territory and expressed concern over the limited progress in implementing the ceasefire framework related to UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The Council also condemned the treatment of individuals detained in international waters following the "Samoud" Global Flotilla incident and criticized statements by "extremist Israeli ministers" accused of inciting misconduct.

Tensions in the West Bank featured prominently in the meeting. The EU condemned settlement expansion, particularly in the E1 area, deeming it illegal under international law, and warned of the "legal and credibility consequences" for companies involved in construction projects in this area.

The European Council also condemned the increase in settler violence and supported the imposition of new sanctions against settlers and extremist organizations.

In conclusion, the European Council criticized the adoption of legislation regarding the death penalty in Israel, describing it as discriminatory and calling for its repeal, and announced that EU-affiliated bodies would take further measures if the situation continues to deteriorate.

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