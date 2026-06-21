Father, His Two Daughters Among Victims of Israeli Airstrike on Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have attacked Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip once again, this time targeting a Gaza City home, killing a father and his two daughters, both children, while they were sleeping.

The mother was wounded and died later on Saturday. Several others were injured, Palestinian media reported.

The Israeli regime forces' deadly attacks in the early hours of Saturday targeted a building on al-Thalatini Street in Gaza City, medical sources told the WAFA news agency.

Gaza officials said on Saturday that the Palestinians' death toll from the Israeli regime forces' latest overnight strikes, hitting a residential area in the besieged territory, reached at least five.

WAFA also reported the sound of heavy gunfire being heard from Israeli naval vessels off the coast of southern Gaza on the same day.

On Friday evening, 5 people were injured after Israeli regime forces' air strikes targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Since a ceasefire was brokered by the United States last October in Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime has repeatedly violated the agreement, killing at least 1,007 people in Gaza.

According to Gaza health authorities, another 3,165 Palestinians have been wounded in this period.

The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) has condemned the so-called ceasefire declared in the besieged Gaza Strip, describing the fake truce as a "deadly illusion" for the children and young people in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli forces have continued to block the entrance of food, medicine, and construction material for building shelters in the war-torn, crisis-hit Palestinian land with more than 2.2 million people.

Simultaneously, the Israeli regime forces continue to occupy the besieged Palestinian land. Presently, large swaths of Gaza are being illegally held by the occupying Zionist forces backed by the United States.

Since the Israeli forces launched the genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 73,018 people have been killed in the territory surrounded by the Israeli forces.

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