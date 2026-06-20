Protest rally in Tunisia in support of the detainees of the Al-Samoud flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dozens of Tunisian activists held a rally on Friday at the Human Rights Square in Tunis, demanding the release of four detained members of the Global Al-Samoud Flotilla.

The participants in this rally, which was held at the invitation of the National Committee for the Defense of Al-Samoud Flotilla Activists and the Right to Palestine, chanted slogans including "No prison, no chains for the heroes of Al-Samoud," calling for an end to the detention of these activists.

Bassam al-Tarifi, head of the Tunisian League for the Defense of Human Rights, referring to the three months that have passed since these individuals were detained, stressed that there is no evidence against them and that support for the Palestinian people will not cease.

These four activists are part of the seven members of the Al-Samoud flotilla who were arrested in March on charges of money laundering; however, three of them have been released in recent months by decision of the Tunisian judiciary.

Tunisian authorities have so far not responded to this rally.

Several ships under the banner of the "Global Al-Samoud Flotilla" set sail toward the Gaza Strip from late August 2025 to break the siege that Israel has imposed on the area since 2006 and intensified during the war that began on October 8, 2023, and lasted for two years.

These ships, after approaching the coast of Gaza, were stopped by the Israeli army, and all activists on board were detained and subsequently returned to their home countries.

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