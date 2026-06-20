Muharram in Zeynabiyeh, Istanbul; tears for tragedies of AhlulBayt (a.s.), call for unity of Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The lovers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) who gathered at the Zeynabiyeh Mosque and Cultural Center listened to the speeches of Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Salah al-Din Ozgunduz, author and screenwriter Ahmet Turgut, and Dr. Muhammad Amin Kuch from the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ahmet Turgut said in his remarks at this gathering, "Whoever plunges into the sea of Kawthar will surely see the coral. The coral, with its red and conspicuous color, seems to cry out: 'I am here.' This redness, with the color of martyrdom, is a summary and reflection of the Karbala of Imam Hussein (a.s.)."

"But Imam Hassan (a.s.), who is like a pearl, has always been within shells and in greater depth. For this reason, approaching and understanding the beauties of Hussaini has always been more difficult for the nation of the Prophet (p.b.u.h)."

"Nevertheless, we know that if we are loyal to Imam Hussein (a.s.) and can demonstrate our loyalty alongside him, then, God willing, this success will continue with Imam Hassan (a.s.) and, by God's will, will also connect with Lady Zainab al-Kubra (a.s.)."

Following him, Dr. Muhammad Amin Kuch from the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Azerbaijan stated, "Today, humanity needs mercy, and the believers need unity and monotheism. The sign of this path is the love, mercy, justice, and blessing of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) – the AhlulBayt comprised of Imam Hassan, Imam Hussein, Imam Ali, Lady Fatima Zahra (a.s.), and the Prophet of Mercy, Prophet Muhammad al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h). The realization of this goal is only possible through this path, and there is no other way."

Subsequently, Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Salah al-Din Ozgunduz said in his speech, "Muslims are brothers to one another, and no one can change this truth. This land is our land, not the land of the Yazidis. You say, 'The majority is with us,' but this is a lie. Who are you? There is no one like you in this country. Is there anyone in this country with the name 'Yazid'? Perhaps there is someone named 'Muawiya,' but there is not even a single person named 'Yazid.'"

"The greatest number of names attributed to the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h) and his AhlulBayt, both among men and women, can be seen in this land. We stand in the ranks of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) – in the ranks of those who stood by him at Badr, Uhud, Khandaq, Siffin, Nahrawan, and Karbala."

"All of this nation – Hanafi, Shafi'i, and Alevi – stand in these same ranks. No one like you is here. Wherever you have been sold, raised, and trained, return there. This is not your land; this is our land."

After the speeches concluded, the lovers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) shed tears of mourning as the eulogist of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) recited elegies.

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