Netanyahu promised America fall of Iran / Israel failed in managing war, lost Washington's trust

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yair Lapid, the opposition leader of the Zionist regime, said in his speech in this regime's parliament (the Knesset) that Benjamin Netanyahu had promised the Americans the fall of the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to draw them into the war.

Lapid said, "Like most Israelis, I supported the war against Iran, but it is impossible to support the way it has been managed."

The former prime minister of the Zionist regime, condemning the performance of this regime's prime minister in the war with Iran and the recent tensions with the United States, said, "Netanyahu promised us a historic victory."

He continued, "Instead, we have found ourselves in a crisis with the Americans, the Strait of Hormuz has been opened to Iran, money has flowed to the IRGC, ballistic missiles have been aimed at Israel, and Hezbollah remains part of the equation."

Lapid again took a position in defense of the Zionist regime's imposed war against Iran, but claimed, "Netanyahu has failed even in the simplest task of diplomacy – emphasizing that (Israel) as a democracy is defending itself against a brutal, radical, and anti-Semitic Islamic dictatorship that arms terrorist organizations across the Middle East."

The opposition leader of the Zionist regime, in his speech today, acknowledged the direct role of the current prime minister in drawing the United States into the war against Iran.

Lapid stated, "How could you not even explain this war to the world? Netanyahu sold the Americans a scenario in which the regime (Iran) would fall."

He added, "He did not confront them with the risks: neither the impact on energy markets, nor the (Strait of) Hormuz issue, nor Lebanon, and most importantly, not the fact that he really did not know how to topple the regime (Iran) – and when that scenario did not materialize, he lost their (the Americans') trust amid the conflict."

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