Imam assaulted outside mosque in Canada amid rising Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam of the British Columbia Muslim Association (BCMA) Mosque, Sheikh Ebrahim, has been attacked in an Islamophobic incident.

Sheikh Ebrahim was sitting in his vehicle after leading prayers Thursday evening when an individual forced open his car door and assaulted him, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said in a statement on Sunday.

The assailant was shouting Islamophobic slurs and telling him to “go back to your country,” according to the statement.

The organization has been working with authorities in the last 48 hours to ensure safety and accountability following the incident, it said.

“To see a respected religious leader targeted and attacked in this manner is absolutely unacceptable,” the statement added.

“It is also a stark reminder of the danger that rising Islamophobia poses to our communities every day,” it warned.

“We cannot stand by as incidents like this continue to happen with such shocking frequency,” said the statement, as it urged leaders at all levels to condemn anti-Muslim violence and take concrete action to address rising hate.

NCCM urged law enforcement to investigate all aspects of the attack, including whether it was hate-motivated, and to ensure that the one responsible is held accountable.

In a post published on social media platform X on Sunday, the Canadian Minister of Culture and Identity, Marc Miller, described the attack as “appalling and vile” and said Islamophobia has no place in Canada.

Statistics Canada data shows that overall reports of hate crimes in Canada have nearly tripled between 2018 and 2025, due in part to significant increases in both Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

Since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal assault on Gaza, which has killed nearly 72,000 people and wounded 172,000 others, Islamophobia in Canada has increased by a factor of 1,800 percent.

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