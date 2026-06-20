Trump, Netanyahu turned Iran into regional superpower / Israel eliminated from new Middle East

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Avi Sakhharov, an orientalist and analyst for the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, in an analysis sharply criticizing Donald Trump's policies toward Iran, wrote that the US president's recent remarks during the G7 summit are like an earthquake and may lead to dramatic and structural changes in the Middle East – but this time, they draw a new map that is highly problematic for Israel.

Referring to Trump's comments describing the agreement with Iran as nothing more than a memorandum of understanding and emphasizing that if Iran's behavior does not change, he will "drop bombs on them again," Sakhharov wrote, "In simple and colloquial terms, we must say that Israel has been dealt a heavy blow."

According to this Zionist analyst, this blow is not only for Benjamin Netanyahu, who has failed for the umpteenth time to fulfill his duties and could not convert the major military achievements of the army, Mossad, and Israeli military intelligence into a significant political achievement against Iran, but it is also a blow to any future prime minister after the October elections and to all Israeli citizens.

Iran, the superpower of the new Middle East

Acknowledging that operations such as the assassination of nuclear program scientists, senior Iranian commanders, the bombing of missile facilities, and the damage inflicted on Iran's nuclear project remained merely tactical achievements, Sakhharov stated, "All these actions did not cause real harm to Iran's ability to act against Israel, nor did they halt its nuclear project, nor did they even lead to regime change in Iran."

Emphasizing that the reality is much harsher for the Zionists than what is being portrayed, he continued, "Trump, before our astonished eyes, is drawing a new Middle East in which Iran is a regional power in every sense, and alongside it, with no lesser significance, stands the complex state of Qatar."

Expressing concern over the Iran-US negotiations, Sakhharov writes, "These negotiations are taking place right next to us. In this game, Israel has been sidelined, and Doha has entered. Israel is not alone in its concern over this situation; the Gulf countries, which were targeted by Iranian missiles during the recent war, are in no better position."

Stating that Israel is deeply concerned about the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars toward Iran, he also wrote about Qatar, "The government that hosted Hamas leaders on the eve of October 7 (Operation Al-Aqsa Storm) and managed Al Jazeera is the same government that today directs America's strategy in the region. Perhaps this development will have bad and dangerous consequences for the situation in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen, and other countries."

Referring to the fact that the anti-resistance government in Lebanon, given the memorandum of understanding between Iran and America, will not be able to take action against Hezbollah, Sakhharov wrote, "In light of a ceasefire that could tie Israel's hands, it can be assumed that the revival and reconstruction of Hezbollah will not take long. The Houthis (Ansarullah) in Yemen will also experience a new phase of revival, and so will Gaza, because it is difficult to imagine that the US government, which listens so much to Qatar, would give Israel a green light to act freely against the reconstruction of Hamas's military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip."

Admitting that Israel is trapped in a complex geopolitical reality in the Middle East and must acknowledge this fact, Sakhharov noted, "Even if Netanyahu returns home tomorrow morning (steps down from the premiership), it is doubtful that this reality will change. The situation becomes even more difficult when the international political arena and American public opinion come into play. Israel's standing among both Democratic and Republican supporters in America is declining."

This Zionist analyst concluded by saying that Netanyahu, without having an exit strategy from the war with Iran, made a major "gamble" whose consequences will haunt the Zionists – and even some of Netanyahu's associates, at the outset of the Iran war, ridiculed the critics of this war.

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