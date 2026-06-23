Yemen warms any Israeli presence in Somalia’s waters a ‘legitimate target’

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior member of Yemen’s ruling Ansarullah has warned about the presence of Israeli military forces in Somalia’s territorial waters, saying that any such deployment will be deemed a legitimate target.

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the political bureau of Ansarallah, warned on Monday about the ongoing activities of the Israeli regime and the United States in Somalia, saying, “We regard the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandib Strait as a very important strategic region.”

“Any movement by the Zionist-American enemy there will be interpreted as an attempt to establish hostile influence, dominate vital waterways, and threaten the security of the entire region, including Saudi Arabia itself,” he added.

He said the presence of Israeli forces in Somali territorial waters is a threat to Yemen’s national security.

“We in Yemen view such activities as a direct threat to Yemen’s national security and sovereignty; therefore, Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi issued a clear and stern warning that any military presence of Israel or America in Somaliland will be considered a direct threat and will be dealt with forcefully,” Farah said.

He hastened to add that any such presence will be a legitimate target and will be regarded as a “red line” that must not be crossed in any way.

The high-ranking Ansarullah member emphasized that there is no need to secure the Red Sea through foreign bases or a foreign military presence.

The responsibility for the security of the Red Sea rests upon regional countries and nations, especially its littoral states, he said, adding that the water body is not an open arena for foreign powers or those who want to use it to serve “Zionist, aggressive, and American agendas and schemes.”

In December 2025, Israel recognized Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.

In response, Somalia’s federal government strongly rejected the move, calling it unlawful and reiterating that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia’s sovereign territory.

In a related development, a growing number of countries and international organizations also rejected Israel’s decision, warning of its implications for regional and international stability.

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