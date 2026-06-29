Yemen Scholars Condemn Lebanon-Israel Framework Agreement as 'Major Act of Betrayal'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemen Scholars Association on Sunday called on the Yemeni people to prepare for what it described as “Zero Hour” to reclaim their legitimate rights, endorsing a recent statement by Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

In a statement, the association strongly condemned the Arab and Islamic silence over developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, calling the silence “a grave crime no less serious than genocide.”

It urged people across the region to raise their voices, organize protests, and support the “axis of jihad and resistance.”

The association also strongly condemned the Lebanese government’s signing of a framework agreement with “Israel”, describing it as “a major act of betrayal.

The association also strongly condemned the Lebanese government’s “Framework Agreement” with the Zionist entity, describing it as a major act of betrayal.

“The Lebanese government bears responsibility for the agreement’s repercussions and internal discord,” the statement read.

The statement praised Hezbollah’s resistance and condemned Israeli incursions into Syria.

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