Lebanon Death Toll from Israeli Aggression Reaches 4,247: Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from Israeli aggression on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 4,247, with 12,195 people injured, as strikes continue across various areas of the country.

In a brief statement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said the figures represent documented casualties resulting from ongoing raids and attacks, which have caused significant human losses as well as damage to infrastructure and property.

The statement warned of a worsening humanitarian situation, noting that continued escalation is expected to further increase the number of victims and strain emergency and medical services.

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