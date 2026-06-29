Iran Built More Sophisticated Weapons During US-Israeli War: Army Spokesman

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army Force Spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia says that the country built more sophisticated military hardware during the latest war of aggression imposed by the United States and Israel against Iran.

He made the remarks on Sunday, emphasizing that, in the final days of the Ramadan War, the powerful Iranian Armed Forces employed new drones whose research stages had previously started.

“We were able to bring them into service right in the midst of the war,” he said, adding, “Additionally, we optimized missiles utilized by the Armed Forces, both by the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and manufactured them with much higher quality. This shows that while we were using existing hardware, we did not overlook research and development.”

The spokesperson stated that the Army is seriously pursuing plans in the two spheres of domestic production and purchase of advanced equipment from friendly countries.

Commenting on the recent progress of the country’s armed forces in the field of production of a wide array of weapons, the army spokesman stated, “The drones we unveiled in the final days of the war are much more sophisticated than previous generations, such as the Arash-2. We will soon notify the dear Iranian nation of their capabilities. We will employ this great breakthrough to build a safer and more powerful future.”

The US and Israel waged their second war of aggression against Iran on February 28, with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several high-ranking military commanders.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces executed 100 waves of counterattacks over 40 days, targeting US and Israeli military assets, which resulted in significant damage.

On June 15, Washington and Tehran announced a Pakistani-mediated agreement aimed at ceasing military operations across various fronts, including Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the naval blockade on Iran.

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