Army Ground Force Commander: Border Deployment Eliminated Enemy Ground Attack Plots

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chief commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force says the deployment of rapid reaction, special, and attack units along the country’s borders has eliminated any enemy plot to launch a ground attack against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking during a visit to Ground Force units stationed in Iran’s border regions on Tuesday, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi said the readiness of Army personnel, together with fighters from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the country’s Law Enforcement Command, has ensured border security and removed “any enemy audacity to carry out a ground operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He praised the efforts of border defenders over recent years, particularly in recent months, noting that the rapid reaction, special, and attack units remain fully prepared to respond to any threat.

Jahanshahi also argued that international perceptions of US military bases have shifted because of its failed war against Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28 by assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several top commanders.

The Iranian Armed Forces’ decisive response, however, forced Washington and Tel Aviv to request a ceasefire through intermediaries.

“Today, even countries that once regarded the presence of US military bases as a source of their security have come to the conclusion that these bases are the source of insecurity and instability,” Jahanshahi said.

He further stressed that the vigilance of the Ground Force and the broader Iranian Armed Forces has ensured that Iran’s borders enjoy the necessary level of security.

......................

End/ 257