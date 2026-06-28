Washington Framework Agreement, Humiliation of Lebanon, Surrender of Sovereignty to Zionist Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Secretary-General of Hezbollah issued a statement reacting to the framework agreement between the Lebanese government and the Zionist regime, which was signed by the negotiating delegations of Lebanon and (the regime of) Israel in the presence of the U.S. Secretary of State after several days of negotiations in Washington.

At the beginning of this statement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, criticizing the Lebanese government's performance, asked, "Where is the trusteeship and accountability of Lebanon's sovereignty toward the people and the defense of the country's sovereignty?" He recalled that the United States had previously refused to establish a ceasefire in Lebanon, and even when the outcome of the Iran-U.S. negotiations in Pakistan in April 2026 was presented to the Lebanese government, it did not accept the proposal; an action that, according to him, paved the way for the Zionist regime's extensive attacks on "Black Wednesday," resulting in hundreds of casualties and widespread destruction in various areas of Lebanon.

Emphasizing that Hezbollah had warned from the beginning against direct negotiations with the Zionist regime, he said, "These negotiations are nothing but complete acceptance of the demands and dictates of the United States and Israel." According to him, the Lebanese government entered these negotiations without possessing any instrument of power, while voluntarily ignoring the capacity of resistance and popular support, and with its decisions, targeted the resistance in the midst of war; an action that, in his belief, has ultimately led to the weakening of Lebanon's national sovereignty.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah then referred to the "Iran-U.S. Memorandum of Understanding" and said, "This memorandum guaranteed the cessation of war in Lebanon as its first clause, and after the Zionist regime refused to implement it, Iran suspended the agreement and continued the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until finally the United States forced Israel to accept a ceasefire." He added, "This memorandum guaranteed the preservation of Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty and provided for negotiations on the full withdrawal of occupying forces from Lebanon within 60 days; but the Lebanese government, by accepting the framework agreement, set aside this winning card and handed free concessions to Israel."

Sheikh Naim Qassem, criticizing the provisions of the framework agreement, stated, "This agreement allows the Zionist regime to oversee the process of deploying the Lebanese army, the issue of disarming the resistance, and even the continuation of the occupation of parts of Lebanese territory." He warned that linking the withdrawal of occupying forces to the disarmament of the resistance is a very dangerous action that turns Lebanon into a plaything of the Zionist regime and could lead to the continuation of occupation and even the annexation of parts of Lebanese territory.

He emphasized that the resistance will never lay down its weapons, and no party has the right to deprive the Lebanese nation of its right to legitimate self-defense against the occupiers. According to him, the Zionist regime must withdraw from Lebanese territory because of its occupation, and any violation of the previous ceasefire agreement would be a reward to Israel and a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah concluded by describing the Washington Framework Agreement as "invalid" and called for the full implementation of the provisions of the Iran-U.S. understanding. He emphasized that Hezbollah will use all political, diplomatic, and popular means to force the Zionist regime to withdraw from Lebanon, and also called on the Lebanese government to reverse its decisions and cooperate with all national forces for the liberation of occupied territories, the return of displaced persons, the release of prisoners, the reconstruction of the country, and the formulation of a national security strategy.

Sheikh Naim Qassem concluded by paying tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs, wounded, prisoners, the people of Lebanon, the army, and the resistance forces, stating that the resistance will not leave the field and will continue the path of confronting occupation until the full liberation of Lebanon is achieved.

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