Hezbollah Lawyers' Association: Agreement with Zionist Regime, Clear Violation of Lebanon's Constitution

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hezbollah Lawyers' Association condemned the framework agreement signed between the Lebanese government and the Zionist regime in a statement.

The statement stated that the current Lebanese government, by signing this agreement, has violated the Constitution, the National Pact, and the principles of national coexistence. This legal body emphasized that hostility toward the Zionist regime has deep roots in Lebanon's legal structure and is referenced in the preamble of the Constitution, the Taif Agreement, and the country's penal laws, which criminalize any contact with the Zionist regime. The right to resistance is also a natural and legitimate right recognized in international documents, the Arab Charter on Human Rights, the Taif Agreement, and Lebanon's Constitution.

The Hezbollah Lawyers' Association stated that agreeing to end the state of hostility with the Zionist regime and attempting to disarm the resistance is a clear violation of the President's obligations to uphold the Constitution and a serious offense that will warrant accountability. The statement also emphasized that allowing the continued presence of occupying forces on Lebanese soil, surrendering part of sovereign authority to a foreign army, and ignoring the prosecution of the Zionist regime's crimes are contrary to the government's legal duty to preserve the country's independence and territorial integrity.

This legal body concluded by declaring the agreement and direct negotiations with the Zionist regime devoid of any validity and legal effect, and stated that this action constitutes a departure from the legal authority of the government and parliament and a violation of the values of the Constitution and Lebanon's National Pact. The Hezbollah Lawyers' Association called on the government to retreat from this path as soon as possible, halt direct negotiations, recognize the resistance as a legitimate, legal, and national option for defending Lebanon, and cancel all decisions contrary to the Constitution; otherwise, the responsibility for violating the Constitution and the charge of high treason will fall upon the officials.

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