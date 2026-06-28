Gaza Emphasized Unity of Resistance Fronts, Shared Destiny

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A gathering was held with the widespread participation of citizens, national and Islamic figures, and under difficult security conditions resulting from continuous attacks on the Gaza Strip. Participants, carrying flags and symbols of various resistance fronts and chanting slogans in support of the unity of the fields, emphasized the necessity of solidarity among the region's countries against what they called the "American-Zionist project." Cultural and artistic programs centered on resistance, identity, and adherence to the Palestinian cause were also performed at this ceremony.

Hassan Lafi, a Palestinian political analyst, on the sidelines of this ceremony, stated that public awareness in the Arab and Islamic world regarding the region's main enemy has increased, and developments since October 7 have made this reality more evident. Emphasizing that this awareness must lead to practical action, he called for greater coordination among the resistance fronts to confront common challenges.

On the other hand, Ramez Halabi, a leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, referring to the extensive casualties of the people of Gaza, emphasized that this strip, despite heavy losses, remains committed to the option of resistance. He said the Palestinian people, despite the difficult conditions, will remain steadfast in their land and consider the axis of resistance as the only path to achieving victory and preserving the dignity of the Palestinian nation.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the number of victims of the Zionist regime's attacks from October 7, 2023, to date has reached 72,991 martyrs and 173,219 wounded. The ministry also reported the transfer of seven new martyrs to hospitals in the past 24 hours and announced that since the ceasefire, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed or wounded in new attacks.

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