Gaza Death Toll from Israeli Aggression rises to 73,054: Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the enclave has risen to 73,054 killed and 173,480 injured since October 7, 2023.

In its daily report, the ministry confirmed that hospitals in the Strip received three new fatalities and 43 injuries over the past 24 hours.

It noted that the total number of deaths since the ceasefire on October 11 has risen to 1,041, while injuries reached 3,372, in addition to 786 bodies recovered from under the rubble.

The ministry also confirmed that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, amid the inability of ambulance and rescue teams to reach them at this time.

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