Narsinghanand Invokes Gaza, Supports Genocide Call Against Muslims at Hindu Gathering

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Controversial priest with a history of several Islamophobic comments, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, has publicly expressed support for Hindutva figure Anil Yadav’s recent call for genocide of Muslims in India.

Narsinghanand, a prominent and polarising figure in the right-wing Hindutva ecosystem, was addressing a Hindu panchayat at the Dasna Devi Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. He also drew comparisons with Israel’s military offensive in Gaza while speaking about Muslims in India.

Videos from the recent gathering, now widely circulating on social media, appear to show Narsinghanand praising Yadav, whose remarks calling for the “genocide” of Muslims triggered widespread outrage and demands for legal action.

In his speech, Narsinghanand, suggested that Yadav had done nothing wrong and went on to invoke Israel’s military actions in Gaza. He used the conflict to justify similar violence against Muslims in India.

Authorities have not commented on the viral video or the hate speech so far.

Narsinghanand’s support has drawn particular attention because it follows the controversy surrounding Yadav’s speech, in which he declared, “Islam’s end will come through genocide and whoever starts it first will be victorious.”

In the viral video, Narsinghanand, is heard saying, “Israel is bombing Muslims in Gaza. That is why Israelis and Jews are peaceful and are travelling the world peacefully without being convicted.”

He further said, “I fully support Yadav’s remarks, and any action that is taken against Yadav should first be initiated against me.”

By publicly defending Yadav before the gathering, Narsinghanand has prompted fresh accusations that he was legitimising rhetoric widely viewed as incitement to communal violence. Several social media users argued that publicly backing a person accused of advocating genocide was deeply alarming and demanded immediate intervention by the authorities.

One user, while sharing the video, wrote, “Another blood-thirsty idiot that thrives on venom. Average talk doesn’t suit him anymore. Overtaken by a poison-filled tongue.”

The speech has reignited concerns about the increasing use of inflammatory communal rhetoric at public places and religious gatherings. Critics argue that speeches endorsing or defending calls for violence against any religious community should be treated with the utmost seriousness, warning that such statements risk fuelling hatred and enmity between communities.

People have called for authorities to examine both Yadav’s original remarks and Narsinghanand’s subsequent speech, urging that any violations of laws relating to hate speech and incitement be investigated. At the time of publication, there was no official confirmation of any fresh police action in connection with the Dasna gathering.

Narsinghanand is notorious for making genocidal remarks, Islamophobic statements, and derogatory comments against women. His temple in Dasna made headlines for barring the entry of non-Hindus and actively promoting militaristic rhetoric. He has faced multiple arrests and FIRs. Notably, he was arrested for a provocative speech in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. He was also booked and detained in Ghaziabad for making blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad, which triggered nationwide protests.