‘Muslims Have No Right to Live in India’: Radicle Hindu Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A leader associated with the Kali Sena has called for the expulsion of Muslims from a village in Dehradun and demanded the removal of mosques and an end to the Islamic call to prayer, according to videos circulating on social media. “Muslims have no right to live in India,” he is seen as saying in videos that have gone viral on Tuesday.

Bhupesh Joshi, identified in online posts as the state president of Uttarakhand Kali Sena, was seen addressing a gathering in Bairagiwala village, where he urged Hindus to drive Muslims out of the area and opposed the presence of mosques and the adhan (Islamic call to prayer).

Bhupesh Joshi, State President of Uttarakhand Kali Sena, has openly called for driving Muslims out of Bairagiwala, Pushkar Dhami's Uttarakhand.

In a video statement, Joshi said: “I want to tell the Hindus here to drive the Muslims out of here. No mullah should be seen in the… pic.twitter.com/M5dULzl2NF

— Muslim IT Cell (@Muslim_ITCell) June 16, 2026

In the viral video, Joshi says that no Muslim should be allowed to live in the village and that there should be no mosques or adhan in the area.

The speech comes amid heightened tensions in Bairagiwala following the June 13 killing of BJP OBC Morcha leader Vinod Kumar Kashyap during a violent dispute reportedly linked to irrigation water from a government tube well.

The clash left Kashyap dead and several others injured, triggering protests by Hindu organisations who also indulged in arson and stone pelting in the area. According to reports, protesters also raised anti-Muslim slogans and set fire to a house belonging to one of the accused.

Authorities subsequently demolished houses linked to some of the accused, citing “illegal encroachments.”

Against this backdrop, videos of Joshi’s speech began circulating on social media, drawing attention to the communal rhetoric used during the gathering.

In another portion of the speech, Joshi warned that if authorities failed to act, supporters would bring bulldozers themselves.

Several social media users, while condemning the remarks, shared clips of the speech and called on authorities to take strict action against what they described as hate speech.

"I appeal to Hindus to throw out muslims from the village, No mullu should be seen in the village, ban azaan, No masjid should be there in any village. No Muslim should live in India,they should be thrown out"

This is how openly they abuse mulsim in India pic.twitter.com/aWfoqjTxO0

— Naira Seth (@Naira_Seth1) June 16, 2026

One user wrote: “This is how openly they abuse Muslims in India”

Sharing the video, the user said that the speech reflected the open expression of anti-Muslim sentiment in public spaces.

Journalist Farhan Siddiqui described the remarks as a threat to communal harmony and demanded strict action against Joshi.

Farhan wrote, “Shocking hate speech reported from Bairagiwala, Dehradun. Kali Sena leader Bhupesh Joshi openly calls for the expulsion of Muslims and a ban on mosques/adhan. This is a clear provocation and threat to communal harmony. Strict action must be taken.”

At the time of writing, it was not immediately clear whether any complaint had been filed in connection with the speech or whether police had initiated an inquiry into the remarks.