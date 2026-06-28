Eight Palestinians Martyred, 20 Wounded in Israeli Attacks Across Gaza: Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: Eight Palestinians have been killed and 20 others wounded in the past 24 hours as Israeli military offensives continued across the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

In its daily casualty report issued on Saturday, the ministry said eight people were killed during the latest reporting period, including a 10-year-old boy who died from wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli attack. One of the fatalities was a body recovered from beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Medical officials at Nasser Hospital identified the child as Walid Youssef Abu Jazar, who succumbed to injuries suffered days earlier in an Israeli strike on the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. His death was included in the latest casualty figures released by the ministry.

The health ministry reported that the latest casualties bring the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, to 1,038, while 3,329 others have been wounded during the same period. It added that rescue teams have also recovered 786 bodies from beneath collapsed buildings and other locations since the truce began.

The ministry said many victims are still believed to be trapped under rubble or remain in areas inaccessible to ambulance crews and civil defense teams because of ongoing military activity and damage to infrastructure.

According to the ministry's figures, the overall death toll from Israel's genocidal war in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 73,051, with 173,437 people reported wounded.

Meanwhile, Israeli military offensives continued in central Gaza despite the ceasefire. Local residents reported that Israeli tanks, accompanied by a military bulldozer, advanced east of Deir al-Balah and southwest of Al-Maghazi under heavy gunfire.

Witnesses said Israeli forces moved concrete barriers marking the so-called "yellow line," expanding the area under Israeli military control and further restricting Palestinian access to surrounding land.

Earlier this week, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces currently control approximately 70 percent of the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire remaining formally in effect.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said Israel is repeatedly violating the ceasefire through continued military attacks, territorial expansion, and the ongoing blockade of Gaza, calling on international mediators to pressure Tel Aviv to halt violations of the truce, including attacks on civilians and the enlargement of military-controlled areas.

.....................

End/ 257