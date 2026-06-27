Three Palestinian police officers martyred in Israeli strike as ceasefire violations escalate

ABNA24 - Three Palestinian police officers were killed Friday evening after an Israeli airstrike targeted their vehicle in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. Another Palestinian was killed earlier in the day in a separate Israeli drone strike in northern Gaza.

Gaza’s Ministry of Interior and National Security identified the officers as Captain Mansour Sami Shahtout, Captain Mohammed Khaled Nofal, and First Sergeant Mahdi Nader Jabr. The ministry condemned the strike, describing it as an attack on the civilian police force and accusing Israel of seeking to spread instability across the Gaza Strip.

The ministry also renewed its call on the international community and the countries guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement to pressure Israel to halt its repeated targeting of the police force, describing it as a civilian institution protected under international law.

Earlier on Friday, a Palestinian man was killed after an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a group of Palestinians in the Al-Ribat area of the Beit Lahia Project in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces have continued military attacks despite the ceasefire, marking the 260th consecutive day of reported violations. Friday’s incidents included artillery shelling, gunfire, and attacks on residential areas across the Gaza Strip.

Local sources also reported that a young man died from wounds sustained in an Israeli strike the previous day near the Italian Complex in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of western Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, a young man was wounded by Israeli gunfire near the Austrian Cemetery, west of Khan Yunis, while Israeli tanks and military vehicles continued firing toward eastern and southern parts of the city. Gunfire also struck tents sheltering displaced families near the cemetery.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, two people were killed and 15 others injured over the previous 24 hours as a result of continued Israeli attacks. The ministry said additional victims remain trapped beneath the rubble and in areas inaccessible to rescue teams, meaning the actual toll is likely higher.

The ministry reported that since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, 1,031 Palestinians have been killed while 3,309 were injured, and 785 bodies recovered.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, the overall death toll in Gaza has risen to 73,043, with 173,417 people injured, according to the ministry.



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