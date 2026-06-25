Al-Houthi: We Will Not Remain Silent in Face of Zionist Regime's Efforts to Infiltrate Horn of Africa

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, emphasized that we will not stand idly by in the face of the Zionist enemy's efforts to turn "Somaliland" into a base for itself in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab strait with the aim of controlling the Red Sea.

In his speech on the occasion of Ashura, the tenth of Muharram, al-Houthi emphasized the steadfastness of the Yemeni nation and its commitment to the great issues of the Islamic Ummah, foremost among which is the Palestinian cause.

He also addressed the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States and stated that Iran's victory is an important victory for the entire axis of jihad and for the entire Islamic Ummah in one of the important stages of confrontation between our Ummah and its enemies.

Al-Houthi added that we have continuous coordination with our brothers in the axis of jihad and resistance regarding every new round of developments. We will not hesitate in fulfilling our Islamic duty to confront the enemies of our Ummah in the face of any new escalatory aggression they may carry out on any of the fronts of jihad, foremost among them Gaza.

Regarding the Zionist regime's plans in the "Somaliland" region, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement said, "We are closely monitoring the developments in the situation in the land of Somalia and what the Zionist enemy is pursuing to turn it into a base for dominating the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab strait and controlling the Red Sea."

He added, "While we call upon the Islamic Ummah and the coastal countries of the Red Sea to adopt a unified stance to prevent the realization of this Zionist enemy goal, we emphasize that we will not stand idly by in the face of any Zionist presence in Somaliland, nor will we wait for the hesitant to take a stance. Rather, whenever the Zionist enemy undertakes any presence, we will take the lead using all available means.

Al-Houthi called on Islamic governments to rectify the situation in Somalia, pay attention to the Somali nation, and support it against the targeting by the Zionist regime. Targeting that poses a threat to Somalia's sovereignty and a danger to Islamic countries.

On the domestic front, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement also emphasized that we, as the Yemeni nation, will not accept the continuation of the American-Saudi aggression, occupation, and siege against our country, and we will move within the framework of the right stance, just cause, and our oppression to free ourselves from it with all legitimate means so that our nation achieves full independence, lives with dignity, and reclaims its national wealth and all its legitimate rights. I thank the widespread popular mobilization and the large tribal gatherings that emphasized this stance.

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