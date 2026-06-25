Pakistan Denied Alleged Mossad Plot to Assassinate Asim Munir

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistani officials described and rejected as baseless and completely meaningless the claims raised by a Brazilian journalist about Mossad's alleged plot to assassinate Asim Munir, the Chief of the Pakistani Army, and members of the Pakistani delegation during their trip to Switzerland.

This claim was made by Pepe Escobar, a Brazilian journalist, during a podcast hosted by Mario Nawfal, a political analyst.

Escobar claimed that the Pakistani military had received credible information about a plan attributed to Mossad, according to which Asim Munir and other Pakistani officials who had traveled to Switzerland for diplomatic consultations related to the recent Iran-U.S. talks were to be targeted.

According to this journalist, this alleged plot was related to meetings at the Bürgenstock complex in Switzerland, where Pakistani and Qatari delegations were present in talks related to the Iran-U.S. negotiations with the aim of advancing efforts to end the wider conflicts in West Asia.

However, Pakistani officials completely rejected this claim and considered it devoid of any factual basis.

**************

End/ 345E