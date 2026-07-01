Jamaat-e-Islami Leader Urges Pakistan to Import Cheaper Oil and Gas from Iran to Curb Energy Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan's Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has urged the government to import cheaper oil and natural gas from Iran to help address the country's ongoing energy crisis, saying the administration has failed to take serious steps to reduce the burden on the public.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, Baloch criticized the government's decision not to lower petrol and diesel prices despite declining global oil prices. He described the increase in the petroleum levy as "an act of injustice" and alleged that both the government and the opposition share responsibility for policies that continue to burden consumers.

"The government's refusal to reduce petrol and diesel prices amounts to exploiting the public," Baloch said, adding that Pakistan should take advantage of affordable energy supplies available from neighboring Iran.

He also called on the government to ensure the implementation of the long-delayed Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline project, arguing that it would help strengthen Pakistan's energy security and reduce fuel costs.

In addition, Baloch proposed the creation of a joint regional defense pact involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, Türkiye, and Qatar. He said such an agreement would contribute to lasting peace in the region while also enhancing the collective defense capabilities of the participating countries.

Baloch maintained that closer regional cooperation in both energy and security could help address common economic and strategic challenges facing the region.