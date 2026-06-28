Pakistan and Iran Move to Expand Bilateral Trade

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A significant step has been taken to strengthen bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran, with Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officially designating the Taftan border railway station as a Land Customs Station for imports and exports.

The move enables customs clearance and the transportation of commercial goods by rail, making cross-border trade more efficient and cost-effective. The Taftan station will now provide comprehensive facilities, including cargo loading and unloading, customs processing, and import and export services.

The initiative is expected to facilitate legal trade while reducing transportation costs and improving supply chain efficiency between the two neighbouring countries. Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to increasing bilateral trade to US$5 billion, with officials viewing the development as a key step toward achieving that goal.

Trade experts say the enhanced customs infrastructure is also likely to discourage smuggling by providing a more streamlined and transparent legal trade route, encouraging greater commercial activity through official channels.