Iran Replaces UAE Ports with Pakistani Gateways as New Transit Corridor Opens

ABNA24 - Pakistan issued an official permit allowing transit goods to pass through its territory to Iran, a move that could turn the ports of Gwadar, Karachi, and Qasim into backup and complementary gateways for Iran's Southern ports during times of naval blockade.

The directive, issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce, authorizes the transit of goods from third countries through Pakistani territory to Iran and designates road routes from Gwadar, Karachi, and Qasim ports to the Gabd and Taftan border crossings. The decision implements a bilateral International Transport of Passengers and Goods agreement ratified on June 29, 2008. The significance of the move has grown under current circumstances. Iran in recent years has conducted a significant portion of its imports and transit through UAE ports, particularly Jebel Ali — a route that has become unstable due to an intensifying naval blockade and shifting regional politics. The opening of the Pakistani route not only diversifies Iran's supply routes but also strengthens the security of its supply chain.



Gwadar, due to its geographic proximity to Iran's Eastern borders and direct connection to the Gabd route, could provide a shorter and lower-cost pathway for time-sensitive and cost-sensitive goods. Karachi and Qasim, with their extensive port infrastructure, long maritime trading history, and connectivity to global shipping networks, have the capacity to become complementary routes. Iran, due to its geographic position as a crossroads between East and West and North and South, has become a strategic hub. Pakistan, through access to this hub, can now reach Central Asian and Caucasus markets via Iranian territory.

The role of the Mirjaveh and Rimdan border terminals remains crucial in this framework. Mirjaveh, with 70 years of operational history and recent infrastructure upgrades, and Rimdan, active since 2020 and turning into a significant trade node, have raised their readiness to handle high-volume commercial traffic through projects such as improvements to the Sarbaz-Rimdan junction.



A bilateral trade target of $10 billion indicates the seriousness of both sides. According to experts, the corridor's success will depend on factors including the security of land routes, customs efficiency, coordination between customs authorities, road quality, and practical acceptance by traders and transport companies. Ultimately, the corridor will not only increase cargo movement speed and reduce costs, but by connecting to the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), it will serve as a strategic bridge between South Asia and Eurasia.



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