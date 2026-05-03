Trump is desperate and foolish, no way US wins Iran war - Mearsheimer

ABNA24 - John Mearsheimer says Trump is desperate and foolish to have started this disastrous war. He predicts Trump will continue the naval blockade until forced to accept defeat because the world economy is on the edge.

Mearsheimer says there is no way the US wins this war. The US and Israel have failed to achieve any of their four major war goals. Iran now has a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, and the US has wrecked its own security architecture with Gulf states built before February 28, 2026.

He adds that the US is now pivoting away from Asia and China back into the Middle East vortex. His conclusion: "What a disaster!"



/129