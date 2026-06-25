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Scotland's First Minister: My Government Stands Firmly with Muslims

25 June 2026 - 05:17
News ID: 1831226
Scotland's First Minister: My Government Stands Firmly with Muslims

John Swinney, following the injury of five Muslim men in an Islamophobic attack on a mosque in Edinburgh, appeared among local Muslims and said, "I want to give Muslims my absolute assurance that my government stands firmly in solidarity with Muslim communities across the country."

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): John Swinney, Scotland's First Minister, following a series of suspicious and violent attacks against Muslims in the city of Edinburgh, visited the city's mosques, "Broomhouse" and "Anandale," and met with the local Muslim community. This visit took place as the city is experiencing tense days following recent incidents.

The beginning of these incidents dates back to Friday evening, when two men were attacked near the "Broomhouse" mosque. This was followed by numerous reports of assault, robbery, threats, and vandalism across the city, resulting in a total of five people injured. In this regard, a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged, and will soon appear in Edinburgh High Court.

Swinney, with explicit language, described these attacks as "despicable" and emphasized, "Hatred on our streets is unacceptable." While expressing deep sympathy for the victims, he stated that no one in Scotland should fear being targeted because of their identity or beliefs. Scotland's First Minister committed that all perpetrators of this violence will face justice.

Scotland's First Minister further addressed Muslims, saying, "My government stands firmly with the Muslim community." He emphasized that hateful acts will never define Scotland, but rather the shared values of respect, inclusion, and compassion are what shape Scotland's national identity.

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