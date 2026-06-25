Will the Senate Tie Trump's Hands for War Against Iran?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Alan Fisher, a correspondent based in Washington, reported that the passage of the resolution to reduce the president's war powers in the U.S. Senate, beyond being a ceremonial measure, indicates the first serious tension between Congress and the White House in Donald Trump's second term as president. This resolution, which had previously passed the House of Representatives, finally passed the Senate with the significant support of four Republican senators joining the Democrats, creating a legal barrier against any possible military conflict with Iran.

The main provisions of this resolution are based on a key principle: the U.S. administration will not have the right to enter into any military campaign against Iran without explicit authorization from Congress. Although the current peace negotiation process has kept the shadow of war away from the region, this resolution acts as an "emergency brake" that transfers the authority to decide on war from the Oval Office to the Capitol building.

On the opposing side, the White House officials' reaction has been a mixture of indifference and legal resistance. Trump's advisors believe that this resolution lacks the necessary legal validity and is practically unenforceable. From the president's legal team's perspective, the Commander-in-Chief has the right under the Constitution to order an attack if he determines a threat to national security. If the disputes continue, the case is expected to be referred to the U.S. Supreme Court for final determination and review of its constitutionality.

What has pushed this event to the top of political media headlines, beyond its legal dimensions, is its symbolic and political aspect. The passage of this bill through the Senate was due to the support of a portion of Republicans; an event referred to as the "first major crack" in the ruling party's body and the distancing of some loyal senators from Trump's aggressive policies. This rift could, in the near future, seriously challenge the administration's path in foreign policy and engagement with allies and rivals.

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