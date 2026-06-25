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Israel Continues Aggressions Against Villages in Southern Lebanon / Regime Targets Civilians, Rescue Forces

25 June 2026 - 04:37
News ID: 1831222
Israel Continues Aggressions Against Villages in Southern Lebanon / Regime Targets Civilians, Rescue Forces

The Zionist regime continues its aggressions in the southern regions of the country, violating Lebanon's sovereignty and the ceasefire agreement, and in its latest actions, has targeted civilians and rescue forces.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to this report, the regime's forces opened fire on mourners during a burial ceremony in the town of Hadatha, while the Lebanese army was also present at the location.

Also, in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, a civil defense team was targeted while extracting the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble, resulting in one martyrdom and several others wounded. Simultaneously, Merkava tanks and a bulldozer were deployed near the Hadatha cemetery.

In continuation of these maneuvers, a sound bomb was dropped around Baraashit in southern Lebanon. The regime's drones also dropped sound bombs toward the town of Kfar Tibnit and around Aita al-Jabal.

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