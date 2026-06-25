Israel Continues Aggressions Against Villages in Southern Lebanon / Regime Targets Civilians, Rescue Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to this report, the regime's forces opened fire on mourners during a burial ceremony in the town of Hadatha, while the Lebanese army was also present at the location.

Also, in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, a civil defense team was targeted while extracting the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble, resulting in one martyrdom and several others wounded. Simultaneously, Merkava tanks and a bulldozer were deployed near the Hadatha cemetery.

In continuation of these maneuvers, a sound bomb was dropped around Baraashit in southern Lebanon. The regime's drones also dropped sound bombs toward the town of Kfar Tibnit and around Aita al-Jabal.

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