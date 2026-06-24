Hebrew Outlets: Era of Military Freedom of Action Ended; Trump's Restrictions on Israel on All Fronts

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a report by Israel's Channel 13 television, Tel Aviv's political leadership has issued new directives to the military, according to which operations in Lebanon are permitted only within the "yellow line" and solely for neutralizing direct threats, while any operation in cities such as Beirut and Tyre has been strictly prohibited. A senior Israeli official emphasized in an interview with this network that the message received from the United States in recent weeks has been completely clear: "The era of your unrestricted activity has ended."

In this regard, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, in a meeting with senior military officials, examined the issue of the Gaza Strip and the expansion of Hamas's influence. Despite proposals to launch military operations to disarm Hamas, there are deep concerns among Israeli commanders that Trump will prevent any serious action in this regard or, with a flexible approach, oppose plans related to disarming Hamas. This comes while Netanyahu had previously claimed that the Israeli army would remain in the security zones of southern Lebanon until the security of northern residents was ensured.

In another part of regional developments, simultaneously with the conclusion of the first round of talks between the United States and Iran, Qatari and Pakistani mediators announced the formation of a "conflict prevention cell in Lebanon." According to a joint statement, this mechanism has been established without the presence of representatives of the Zionist regime, and its goal is to ensure adherence to the cessation of military operations on Lebanese soil and the implementation of the provisions of the relevant memorandum of understanding; an action that indicates a shift in the international approach to managing regional tensions.

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