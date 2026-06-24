Islamic Resistance Issues Decisive Warning to Zionist Regime; Violation of Ceasefire in Nabatieh Will Not Go Unanswered

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Resistance announced that at 11:30 this morning, the Zionist regime's army, in a terrorist act, violated the ceasefire by firing from among residential homes at a group of civilians in the "Al-Deir" neighborhood of the city of Nabatieh. These citizens were in the process of opening routes and extracting the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble when they came under direct fire. This surprise aggression resulted in the martyrdom of two civilian citizens (including a municipality employee) and the wounding of several others present.

The Islamic Resistance, in its official statement, while emphasizing that it has remained committed to the ceasefire agreement until this moment, warned about the consequences of this aggression. The statement stated that the Zionist regime's action in directly targeting civilians and rescue forces constitutes a "flagrant violation" and an "explicit insolence" toward all existing commitments.

This statement, which begins with the verse, "Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged," reflects the Resistance's decisive stance against this crime. Given the repetition of Zionist aggressions in various areas, this action in Nabatieh has been assessed as evidence of the aggressive nature of the occupying regime and the unreliability of its commitments in international agreements. Political observers consider this development a serious test for the durability of the ceasefire and the will of the parties monitoring it.

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