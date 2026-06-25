Trump's Fury Over U.S. Senate Resolution to Halt War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The U.S. Senate passed a resolution hours ago stipulating that any continuation of military operations (terrorist war) against Iran would require congressional authorization.

In response to this resolution, Trump on Tuesday night local time issued a statement on his Truth Social network, claiming, "I have put Iran completely under pressure; it is on the verge of surrender, ready to retreat, and willing to give us almost everything."

He claimed that Iran "has also, for the first time in several decades, shown tremendous respect for the United States and its President, namely me."

Trump angrily addressed the Senate resolution, claiming, "But in these very circumstances, the U.S. Senate decides to act at an inappropriate time with a meaningless vote on the War Powers Resolution."

The U.S. President, attacking this resolution and repeating his allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, claimed that this action "sends a message to the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism that the United States is not happy with what I am doing with them and that I must stop. In this way, this action practically helps and encourages the enemy."

Trump, furious over some Republicans' votes for this resolution, added that four "loser" Republicans voted with the Democrats and "Iran asked my representatives, 'What else does this mean?'"

The U.S. President continued, "These senators have only made my job more difficult, but I will get it done no matter what, because that is what I always do!"

The U.S. Senate, in an unprecedented move on Tuesday evening local time, passed a resolution ordering Donald Trump to withdraw military forces from engagement with Iran, which constitutes a strong reaction to him and a powerful message of Congress's lack of support for this war.

It is worth noting that the U.S. Senate, with 50 votes in favor against 48 votes against, passed the "War Powers Resolution regarding Iran," which had previously been passed by the House of Representatives, according to which any military action against Iran is blocked unless the U.S. President first obtains authorization from Congress.

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