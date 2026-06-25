Israeli Army Considers Withdrawal from Areas in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist regime's broadcasting network announced that the regime's army is preparing to withdraw from limited areas in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese army replacing it. This measure is part of testing what the Zionist regime calls the Lebanese army's ability to prevent Hezbollah's return to controlling these areas.

According to this media report, the Zionist regime's army is preparing to implement a partial withdrawal from some limited areas in southern Lebanon, and units of the Lebanese army are to be deployed in these areas.

Zionist regime reports indicate that the regime's army is moving toward a gradual reduction of its ground forces deployment in southern Lebanon, as assessments show that the majority of offensive operations have been completed. This measure is also being carried out under U.S. pressure and with the aim of preparing the ground for the deployment of the Lebanese army in these areas.

Some Zionist regime officials have stated that the regime and Lebanon are examining a pilot plan with U.S. support, according to which Zionist military forces will hand over control of some areas in southern Lebanon to Lebanese armed forces.

These officials added that Lebanese forces participating in this plan will undergo U.S. training and vetting to ensure they have no connection with Hezbollah. In return, the Zionist regime will maintain its military presence in the buffer zone.

The New York Times, citing Zionist regime officials, also reported that the regime's military command has issued new directives stating that military operations in Lebanon must be conducted only within a defensive framework.

Zionist regime media also reported that following the ceasefire with Lebanon, a decision has been made to withdraw standby units from the northern regions of the occupied territories.

Simultaneously, Lebanon's Civil Defense and official media announced that yesterday, Tuesday, two people were martyred in southern Lebanon.

These developments occur amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. A ceasefire that is being pursued within the framework of ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran and related regional files, including the Lebanon issue.

Meanwhile, internal pressure in the occupied territories has increased. Dozens of parents of Zionist regime army soldiers deployed in operations inside Lebanon have called for an end to the war and the return of their children home.

This demand has been raised in the form of an urgent letter addressed to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Zionist regime's Prime Minister, Yisrael Katz, the Minister of War, and Eyal Zamir, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and has been published by Hebrew media.

The parents of the soldiers emphasized in this letter that they are not willing to sacrifice their children for external considerations. They also stated that the soldiers are handcuffed and that external factors are influencing the military operation process.

They also criticized the lack of a clear objective for the war in Lebanon and warned that soldiers should not be kept in a state of limbo; rather, either clear military objectives should be set or the war should end immediately and all forces should return.

These developments come after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran on June 18. An agreement that emphasizes the cessation of hostilities on various fronts, including Lebanon, and takes into consideration respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Zionist regime has launched attacks against Lebanon since March 2, which according to Lebanese statistics, have resulted in 4,175 martyrs and 12,164 wounded, and have displaced over one million people.

The regime continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon. Some of these areas have been under occupation for decades, while others were seized in the wars of 2023 and 2024. During the recent attacks, Zionist regime military forces advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory, marking the regime's deepest incursion since its withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

On the other hand, Israel's Channel 12 reported that Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting to examine the Syria file and its connection to the Lebanon situation.

This action comes following statements by Donald Trump, the U.S. President, in which he indicated that the responsibility for confronting Hezbollah might be assigned to Syria's leadership.

This Hebrew network stated that these statements have raised concerns within the occupied territories, as Tel Aviv does not view it as merely a media position, but rather as a sign of possible behind-the-scenes arrangements.

Israel's Channel 12 added that decision-making circles in the regime have observed signs in recent weeks indicating that Ahmad al-Shara, known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the head of Syria's transitional government, is attempting to establish a mechanism that would allow him to expand influence and perhaps exercise some form of control over areas within Lebanese territory.

Trump's statements about the possibility of a Syrian military role in Lebanon to confront Hezbollah sparked controversy. Following this, Ahmad al-Shara, known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, said that the U.S. President's remarks about the possibility of Syrian military intervention in Lebanon were not correctly understood.

In a televised interview published by Syrian media, al-Shara stated that Syria has various tools for positive influence in Lebanon, and this depends on the extent of agreement among Lebanese groups.

He emphasized that Syria is ready to engage in dialogue with all Lebanese parties, including Hezbollah, within the framework of political solutions based on agreement.

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