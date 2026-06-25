Trump's Popularity Plummets After War Against Iran / Americans Have Doubts About Continuing Path

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The results of a poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos show that only one in four Americans believes there was a reason for the war that Donald Trump, the U.S. President, initiated against Iran. Additionally, most Americans are concerned that the ceasefire with Tehran will not hold.

This poll, conducted over five days and concluded on Monday, shows that the war against Iran has overshadowed Trump's popularity, with Trump's approval rating falling to 34 percent, which is the lowest level of his second presidential term.

According to this poll, only 23 percent of participants, half of whom were Republicans, believe that the United States is currently in a stronger position against Iran than before the war. In contrast, about 35 percent of respondents believe that Washington's position has weakened. The remaining participants either believed no significant change had occurred or had not yet decided on the matter.

Donald Trump, the U.S. President, and Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, signed a preliminary agreement on June 17, according to which oil and gas export routes disrupted as a result of Washington's war against Tehran are to be reactivated, while U.S. economic pressure on Iran is to be reduced.

About 63 percent of Americans believe this agreement will likely not lead to lasting peace between the two countries. Additionally, about half of Republicans and eight in ten Democrats believe that this agreement cannot lead to lasting peace. Only 18 percent of poll participants, including 10 percent of Democrats and 34 percent of Republicans, believe that achieving lasting peace is possible.

Satisfaction with Trump's performance on the cost of living has also dropped to 22 percent, a figure close to the lowest level of his popularity during his presidency and even lower than the satisfaction rating of Joe Biden, the former Democratic president, in the final months of his presidency.

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