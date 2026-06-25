Yemen Prepares for New Battle / From Mobilization of Forces to Tribal Support

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's government has begun preparations for a new phase of escalating tensions, a phase whose goal has been stated as breaking the siege imposed by the Saudi coalition on Yemen. This comes after Yemen's House of Representatives supported the call of Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarullah movement, to take practical steps to end the foreign military presence in Yemen's southern provinces and liberate Yemeni provinces outside the government's control, and also called for taking all necessary measures to end the state of siege that Yemen has faced for 11 years.

According to a report by Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper, the popular mobilization forces affiliated with Yemen's Ministry of Defense announced after these developments that they have increased their level of readiness and alert for the phase of escalating confrontations.

Yemen's government, in a statement published by the official Saba news agency, announced its readiness to integrate hundreds of thousands of trained forces into the country's army. The statement added that the number of popular mobilization forces has reached hundreds of thousands and dozens of military brigades, and the training and organization process continues.

On the other hand, informed military sources told Al-Akhbar newspaper that the popular mobilization forces, which have been trained by Yemen's Ministry of Defense since late 2023, have reached approximately one million combat forces.

According to these sources, the alert is not limited to military forces but includes all Yemeni tribes as well. Tribes that have announced their readiness for active participation in the battle for freedom and independence.

Military Display of Mobilization Forces and Announcement of Tribal Alert

Within this framework, several Yemeni provinces yesterday, Tuesday, witnessed armed displays by popular mobilization forces. This action took place simultaneously with the announcement of tribal alert by a number of tribes in the provinces of Amran, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Al-Mahwit, Dhamar, and Sana'a.

Previously, Yemen's government had completed the process of legal measures related to the campaign to expel Saudi presence from areas in southern and eastern Yemen that are not under the government's control.

One day after Yemen's parliament approved the option of escalating tensions to break the siege, the country's Consultative Council also announced its support for Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi's call.

According to Yemen's constitution, the timing of the release of the two statements published in the official Al-Thawra newspaper simultaneously with the statement of the popular mobilization forces indicates that Yemen is moving step by step toward its new battle, and this reflects its seriousness in entering this confrontation, especially given Yemen's dire economic situation resulting from the siege imposed by the Saudi coalition over the past years.

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