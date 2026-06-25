Verbal Clash Between Trump, Republican Senator Over Deadlock in War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): News sources reported a severe and unprecedented verbal clash between Donald Trump and Republican Senator Bill Cassidy during Wednesday's meeting in Congress. This altercation, accompanied by mutual shouting, indicated a deep rift within the Republican Party over the continuation of the military conflict with Iran.

According to CNN, the Louisiana senator, who in recent weeks has become the most serious critic of Trump's warmongering policies against Iran, directly engaged in a confrontation with the President in this meeting, which was attended by dozens of Senate members. The spark for this confrontation came when Trump, in an aggressive tone, questioned his party members as to why they had joined Democrats in limiting his military authority against Iran.

Describing the incident, Cassidy stated that he stood up in response to Trump and shouted, "You are not telling the American people the truth." Criticizing the prolongation of the war, he added that the conflict was supposed to last only four weeks, but has now entered its fourth month, and its primary objectives have effectively failed.

Eyewitness reports indicate that Trump, with uncontrollable anger, attacked Cassidy, calling him "crazy" and ordering him to sit down. Cassidy then "lost his composure" and shouted back with the "same tone and volume." At the peak of these mutual shouts, when Cassidy addressed Trump as "brother," the U.S. President sharply replied that he was not his brother. The tension only subsided when Cassidy sat down after a prolonged argument.

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