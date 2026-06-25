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Pezeshkian: Imam Hussain (a.s.) Taught Us Neither to Oppress, Nor to Accept Oppression, Nor to Remain Silent in Face of It

26 June 2026 - 02:26
News ID: 1831524
Pezeshkian: Imam Hussain (a.s.) Taught Us Neither to Oppress, Nor to Accept Oppression, Nor to Remain Silent in Face of It

The President, in a message on the day of Ashura, wrote, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) taught us neither to oppress, nor to accept oppression, nor to remain silent in the face of it."

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Masoud Pezeshkian, the President, published a message on his social media account, writing, "To proceed; the world is as if it never existed, and the Hereafter as if it has always been."

The message continued, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) taught us to stand against oppression, the temptation of power, and self-interest. One may give one's life, but not one's freedom. One may stand alone, but not abandon the truth. Neither to oppress, nor to accept oppression, nor to remain silent in the face of it."

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