Sheikh Isa Qasim: U.S. Military Bases Are Tools for Domination

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Isa Qasim, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shiites, criticizing U.S. policies, described American military bases in other countries as tools for exerting influence and domination, and called on nations to strive to end the presence of these bases on their soil.

The Bahraini cleric stated in a message on the social media platform X that one of America's main problems in dealing with weak countries is that it views its embassies beyond being diplomatic institutions and tries to turn them into governments for the host nations and states, not merely centers for fostering understanding, resolving disputes, and developing common interests.

Referring to the U.S. military presence in some countries, he added, "Washington insists on establishing its military bases to use them as tools to advance its objectives and wars; an action that can destabilize these countries and involve them in the consequences and costs of foreign conflicts."

Sheikh Isa Qasim emphasized that the United States benefits from the deployment of these bases, while the host countries face security risks, damages, and economic and social consequences.

The Bahraini Shiite scholar added, "The nations of these countries have the right to demand that their governments oppose the presence of such bases and strive to end them."

In conclusion, he called on the international community to support nations that seek the withdrawal of foreign military bases from their soil.

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