Sheikh Isa Qassim: Lebanese Resistance Is Extension of Imam Hussain's Path

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahrain’s most senior Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim praised the steadfastness of the resistance front in Lebanon.

In a statement on Monday, Sheikh Qassim described the Lebanese resistance as an extension of the path of Imam Hussein (AS).

“O faithful men and women who are commemorating the revolution and martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) these days, what sacrifices have you made and what sacrifices are you making for this commemoration? And what have you gained and what will you gain from it?”

The cleric added, “You know better what intellectual, psychological and physical efforts, what sleepless nights and what efforts you have made on this path and what precious wealth and time you have spent. You are aware of the hardships, fatigue, challenges and sufferings you have faced and the various hardships you have endured on this path. You also know better how much of all this has been done in obedience to God’s command and away from petty worldly motives.”

The statement continued, “Although your sacrifices and deeds on this path are many, they stem from the grace that God has bestowed on you. It is He who has guided you to this path and has enabled you to follow it with His grace. Everything you have offered is ultimately for your own benefit, because everything needs God, while He needs nothing. He is the source of all blessings; He alone is the source of all grace and mercy. God’s command to His servants to defend His religion is an honor bestowed upon them and a path to their salvation and victory. It is also a test designed to reveal their inner selves, allowing them to witness His justice in rewarding them, His forgiveness for the wrongdoers, and His immense favor toward the righteous.”

Ayatollah Qassim emphasized, “Your brothers and sisters on the resistance front in southern Lebanon are sacrificing their property, their homes, their foundations of life, their history, and their security. Sacrifices that amaze the world. They do all this in conditions of immense pain, excruciating hardship, displacement, forced migration, relentless pursuit and escape around the clock, and (Israeli) killings that make no distinction between military and civilian, combatant and non-combatant, man and woman, frail elderly people, and children who know nothing of war.

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