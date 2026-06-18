Ashura, Symbol of Unity in Stance, Steadfastness Against Tyranny: Bahraini Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Isa Qassem, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shia community, stated that the essence of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) message lies in pure divine monotheism and refusing to submit to any power that conflicts with divine values and principles.

Referring to the Ashura movement, he said, "The event of Karbala is a manifestation of concepts such as honesty, sincerity, dignity, perseverance, and adherence to the position of truth. The path of jihad, peace, devotion to Wilayah, and disavowal (Bara'ah) must be shaped on the basis of these teachings and values of faith."

Sheikh Qassem also emphasized the necessity of strengthening solidarity and empathy among believers and deepening the spirit of sincerity in behaviors and stances, and called for drawing lessons from the enduring values of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) uprising.

These remarks come as criticisms have been raised in Bahrain regarding restrictions and measures imposed on the holding and revival of Ashura rituals, with some viewing these actions as an attempt to limit the religious manifestations associated with this occasion.

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