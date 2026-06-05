Sheikh Naim Qassem: Stop the Humiliating Farce of Direct Negotiations with Enemy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, in remarks criticizing the Lebanese government's direct negotiations with the Zionist regime in Washington, called on the Lebanese government to fulfill its duty in resolving internal disputes.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon stated: "The result of the direct negotiations is absurd and humiliating, and it is rejected by large groups of the Lebanese nation. The announcement of a ceasefire agreement is a roadmap to destroy part of the Lebanese people and enslave the rest."

Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized: "We insist only on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israel, and we have no interest in the partition of the south or other parts of Lebanon. We have not committed to anyone that we will stop the resistance; as long as occupation exists, the resistance remains. We do not accept any link between the resistance and the cessation of war or Israel's withdrawal from the occupied territories."

He added: "No one has the right to interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs, and the Lebanese government is obligated to fulfill its responsibility in resolving internal disputes. Making the disarmament of the resistance the main goal, as a starting point for any agreement, means the demise of Lebanon's power."

Naim Qassem further, emphasizing national unity as a source of strength for everyone against the enemy, called on Lebanese government officials to end this ridiculous and insulting farce called direct negotiations.

Naim Qassem emphasized: "The current negotiation process is submission, defeat, and the realization of the enemy's goals. The Washington statement (about the ceasefire agreement) reveals the general principles of America and Israel for subjugating Lebanon in the 'Greater Israel' project. Placing the disarmament of the resistance as a principle for any agreement means the destruction of Lebanon's power and an existential threat to the nation of resistance. Disarming the resistance, in fact, means the destruction and destabilization of Lebanon and inciting strife among the Lebanese in the interests of Israel, so that it may achieve through politics what it could not achieve through war. But we will not betray the blood of the martyrs, our land, or the future generation."

He added: "As long as our villages are bombed, our homes destroyed, and our people killed, the occupied Israeli settlements will never be secure."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon further stated that the exclusive solution to this crisis is to stop all forms of Israeli attacks on Lebanon—whether land, air, or sea.

In his speech marking the anniversary of the passing of Ayatollah Seyyed Ruhollah Khomeini, the great leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, this Lebanese Islamic resistance official said: "The revolution in Iran began with an Islamic origin and on the principle of standing against oppression and occupation, and its slogan was 'Neither East nor West.' Iran progressed on all levels despite all the difficulties its revolution faced, and it supported freedom-seeking movements."

Naim Qassem added: "The West and the United States do not accept Iran as a model of endurance and justice; rather, they want Iran to submit to their interests and bullying."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon also thanked Iran for helping Lebanon recover its lands and for its right to confront the Israeli-American enemy, despite the great challenges it has faced.

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