Congress's First Serious Reaction to Trump's War Policy / U.S. House of Representatives: Trump Cannot Attack Iran Without Our Permission

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, by passing a resolution, formally attempted to prevent Donald Trump's military attacks on Iran without congressional authorization—an action described as the first serious reaction by American lawmakers to the president's Middle East war policy.

The Financial Times wrote: "This vote was a blow to Trump amid escalating tensions over the Iran war, which has now entered its fourth month." Numerous previous attempts by Democrats in both the House and Senate to implement congressional oversight mechanisms over the Trump administration's war efforts had failed.

The Financial Times, noting Trump's remarks on Wednesday that negotiations with Iran were proceeding "well," added that the congressional resolution and the president's statements came as tensions have increased, with Iran and the United States exchanging fire this week in violation of the ceasefire.

The U.S. army claimed on Tuesday that it had intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting locations in Bahrain and Kuwait, although Kuwait's airport was hit.

The Financial Times wrote: "This resolution cannot, by itself, impose an end to the war." Lawmakers in both chambers of Congress will need a two-thirds majority to override a likely presidential veto. However, Wednesday's vote, which increases the likelihood of a similar measure passing in the Republican-controlled Senate, marked the first time lawmakers in the House succeeded in passing a War Powers Resolution against Trump.

Thomas Massie, a Republican critic of the war and one of the four Republican members who voted in favor of the resolution on Wednesday, lost a Republican primary last month to a candidate backed by Trump.

Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania were the three other Republican House members who voted against their party's president's policy on Wednesday.

The U.S. House of Representatives finally passed the War Powers Resolution to halt and end the war against Iran on Wednesday local time, with 215 votes in favor and 208 against.

It remains unclear when the Senate will vote on the House measure. The U.S. Senate also advanced a similar bill in May to limit Trump's war powers regarding Iran; in that vote, four Republicans joined nearly all Democrats in supporting the measure.

**************

End/ 345E