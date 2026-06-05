Intensification of Israeli Attacks on Lebanon Concurrent with Washington Negotiations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to reports, since the morning of Wednesday, June 3, Israeli drones have targeted 10 vehicles in the towns of Tibnin, Arzoun, Saniq, Harouf, Deir al-Zahrani (two vehicles, including one belonging to the Lebanese army), al-Hawsh (three vehicles), and also Khaldeh. Also, a relief base affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority in Arzoun was attacked, resulting in no casualties. Israeli fighter jets also bombed the towns of Debin (eight attacks), Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, Arabsalim, Adshit, Siddiqin, al-Bazouriya, Majdal Selm, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa. In the attack on Arabsalim, one rescue worker was killed. The Israeli army also carried out three powerful explosions in the Areed Marjeyoun area early Wednesday.

These developments come as talks over a ceasefire remain shrouded in ambiguity. Over the past 48 hours, the United States has sought to obtain a formal position from Hezbollah on the joint Washington-Tel Aviv proposal for a mutual cessation of attacks on northern Israel and Beirut's southern suburbs. However, Hezbollah has not provided a direct response, entrusting the management of contacts to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. According to sources, Berri has emphasized that any guarantee for adherence to a ceasefire is conditional on the U.S. commitment to a complete halt of hostilities without exception and the announcement of a timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

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