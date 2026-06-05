Number of "Ramadan War Prisoners" in Bahrain Increased/ New Wave of Arrests of Bahraini Shia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In the new arrests, Al Khalifa, by raiding the homes of clerics, eulogists, and activists, has so far detained at least 11 Bahraini citizens, and this number is increasing.

Since the beginning of the recent war by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, the Bahraini regime has been arresting Shia citizens who have expressed sympathy and solidarity with Iran and its people in any way and have condemned the war. The number of detainees has so far reached over 300, including women and children, and one detainee has been martyred under torture to extract a confession against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Bahraini government convicts these individuals on false charges such as treason, espionage for Iran's system, or promoting the ideology of Wilayat al-Faqih.

It is worth noting that most of these individuals have been arrested solely for expressing joy at Iran's strikes on American bases in the region, mourning the martyred Leader of the Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, or writing a single sentence in cyberspace in support of Iran, and are then sentenced to severe punishments such as life imprisonment or execution.

Previously, the Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society of Bahrain—the largest opposition movement against Al Khalifa—condemned these vengeful, spiteful, and illegal actions by Al Khalifa, calling these arrested Shia "prisoners of the Ramadan War."

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