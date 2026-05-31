Khatam Headquarters: Vessels Must Only Move Through Designated Routes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that the management of the Strait of Hormuz is being enforced with full authority by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Given the integrity of this route, it is emphasized that all ships, commercial vessels, and oil tankers are required to transit only through designated routes and obtain permission from the IRGC Navy. Any violation of these regulations will seriously endanger the safety of their passage.

It is also warned that any action by military vessels to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt traffic will be targeted by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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