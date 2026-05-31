Hezbollah Missile Strikes Target Israeli Army Infrastructure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Israeli Army Radio admitted an hour ago that Lebanese resistance forces targeted the city of Safed in northern occupied Palestine with rocket attacks.

Hezbollah, issuing a statement, emphasized that in this attack, the infrastructure of the Zionist regime's army was targeted.

In another attack, Hezbollah fired 10 missiles at Zionist soldiers present in the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif.

Lebanese resistance forces also targeted a concentration of Zionist soldiers in the town of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon with missile attacks.

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